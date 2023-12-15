Charges: Suspect shot man in the back outside tobacco shop in St. Paul

A St. Paul man has been charged with murder after a shooting that killed one person on Wednesday.

E’Shaun Maurice Funches, 22, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder on Friday after 30-year-old Alfonzo Armstead was fatally shot in St. Paul’s Summit-University neighborhood.

On Wednesday, officers from the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) were called to the Sunrise Grocery and Tobacco store on the 400 block of University Avenue Southeast at around 2:50 p.m. on a report of a man who had been shot, according to a criminal complaint.

The man, who had apparent gunshot wounds to his leg, back, and abdomen, was brought to a hospital where he later died, the complaint states.

Surveillance footage from the scene shows Funches — who was wearing all black clothing — get out of a Nissan and walk toward Armstead from behind before shooting at him and running away. The complaint says Funches ran from the scene, past the Nissan, and toward Central Avenue.

An officer in an unmarked squad saw Funches trying to throw away his clothes in a dumpster in a church parking lot, but he couldn’t open the dumpster. The officer stopped Funches, who dropped the clothing and tried walking away but was taken into custody.

The complaint states that Funches was trying to throw away a pair of black pants and a black jacket that matched the shooter’s clothing in the surveillance video.

A Taurus handgun wrapped in a plastic bag under a pile of leaves was found during a K9 search, the complaint added. Officials say some of the headstamps on the ammunition in the magazine matched the headstamps on the casings found at the scene.

Law enforcement found the owner of the Nissan, who told officials that her boyfriend was driving her car, and together they had gone to pick up Funches as he had asked for a ride. The car owner said they drove with Funches to Arundel Street near University Avenue when Funches got out and shot Armstead.

The woman said she got out to check on the man and her boyfriend reported calling law enforcement to report the incident. The boyfriend added that he was distraught Funches would put him and his girlfriend in this position, and he keeps Funches at a distance because Funches had pulled a gun on him before.

Funches denied to law enforcement that he had anything to do with Armstead’s murder.

The complaint states that Funches was previously convicted of second-degree aggravated robbery.