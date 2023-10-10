Charges: State lawmaker’s BAC was twice legal limit when arrested

A state lawmaker who was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Monday morning in Chisago County had a preliminary blood-alcohol content (BAC) that was twice the legal limit.

Rep. Brion Curran (DFL-Vadnais Heights) was formally charged with two counts of DWI, both gross misdemeanors, Tuesday morning.

Charging documents state that deputies were sent to the area of mile marker 153 on Interstate 35 in Harris at around 2 a.m. Monday after callers reported a red SUV speeding north and driving all over the road. The deputy eventually found a vehicle driving slowly along the shoulder with its hazard lights flashing.

The complaint notes that the vehicle had a flat front tire and damage to the front corner on the driver’s side.

The deputy asked the driver, Curran, what was going on and she replied that she wasn’t sure but was having trouble getting home, the complaint adds. The deputy also reported noticing that she had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech.

Curran also said she thought she was in St. Paul and then admitted to having three drinks earlier that night, according to court documents.

After showing further signs of impairment and refusing to do more than one field sobriety test or take a breath test, the deputy arrested Curran and a breath test at the jail showed she had a .16 BAC.

Curran was elected last year and is in her first term as a state representative.

She was scheduled to make her first court appearance Tuesday morning. The charges each carry a maximum penalty of 364 days in jail.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Curran’s office for comment but hasn’t heard back as of this publishing.