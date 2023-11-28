Charges: Minneapolis man fatally shot neighbor in dispute

A Minneapolis man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man last Friday in Minneapolis.

Walter Lee Hill, 59, was charged in Hennepin County Court on Tuesday with one count of second-degree murder for the death of a 60-year-old man.

RELATED: 60-year-old killed in Minneapolis shooting Friday afternoon

On Nov. 24, officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to the 2600 block of West Broadway Avenue just before 3 p.m. on a report of a shooting, according to a criminal complaint.

At the scene, officers found a man lying face down in a unit on the second floor of an apartment building with blood pooling under his head. The man had an apparent gunshot wound to the chest and died at the scene shortly after, the complaint states.

A bullet was found on the floor of the kitchen in addition to a discharged cartridge casing under the couch, near where the victim was found, officials say.

Law enforcement said a witness on the scene who said they were inside the victim’s apartment at the time of the shooting reported seeing Hill shoot the victim. The witness also told law enforcement that Hill lived in the building, and there was an ongoing dispute between Hill and the victim.

The complaint stated that officers from MPD previously made contact with Hill when they were called to the apartment on Nov. 22 in response to a call from Hill stating that he believed his neighbors were breaking into his apartment through the crawlspace.

Surveillance video from the apartment complex showed Hill leave his apartment unit, knock on the victim’s door, take out what appears to be a gun from his front sweatshirt pocket, and make a “punching motion” with the gun toward the victim’s apartment. Additional surveillance video showed Hill leaving the underground parking garage after the incident.

Hill’s unoccupied vehicle was found near 11th Avenue South and 14th Street East, and Hill was found walking north on 11th Avenue South a short time after. When officers asked Hill for his ID to ensure they were arresting the correct man, Hill said something to the effect of “You have the right guy,” the complaint states.