60-year-old killed in Minneapolis shooting Friday afternoon

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a 60-year-old man dead Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting inside an apartment building on the 2600 block of West Broadway Avenue just before 3 p.m., police said.

Inside the apartment building, they found a 60-year-old man who had been shot. He died at the scene despite life-saving efforts from first responders, police say.

Investigators believe an “altercation” between two people who knew each other escalated into violence and there is no danger to the public.

Police say they are still investigating the incident and that no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911 or submit a tip anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. You can submit a tip online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.