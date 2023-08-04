Charges: Men were playing with guns before fatal St. Paul shooting

Two people are facing criminal charges in connection to a fatal shooting in St. Paul earlier this week.

St. Paul police say officers found 21-year-old Jonathan Andrew Wade, from St. Cloud, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head after they were called to a home on Manitoba Avenue West near North Parks Street just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Wade was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friday, the department announced that two people — 22-year-old Damound Jahema Franks and 20-year-old Andrea Marie Thomas — were charged, the former with second-degree manslaughter, illegal gun possession and possession of stolen property and the latter with two counts of aiding an offender.

Charging documents state that several others were in the home at the time, including a young child.

Wade’s brother told officers that Wade and Franks were playing with guns, pointing them at each other, when they went off. Both were hit in the head and Franks was taken to a hospital for treatment but his injury wasn’t considered life-threatening.

Franks’s girlfriend, Thomas, was seen on surveillance video dropping a pink backpack in some bushes a couple of blocks away. Inside, police found both guns, according to a criminal complaint.

She later told police she didn’t know what was inside but was told by someone else to leave with it and she did because she was scared, the document adds.

Franks has prior convictions for burglary and gun possession by an ineligible person, and police learned the gun he shot Wade with was stolen out of Sartell.

He faces up to 20 years in prison on the stolen property charge, 15 years on the gun possession charge and 10 years for manslaughter. Thomas faces up to five years on one charge and three years on the other.