1 dead, 1 injured during late night St. Paul shooting

The shooting happened on Manitoba Avenue just off of Rice Street shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man has died and another was injured during a shooting in St. Paul.

According to St. Paul police, officers were called to the 90 block of Manitoba Avenue West just before 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, police say they found a man who had been shot in the head. He died at the scene.

Meanwhile, another man who police say was grazed by a bullet was taken to Regions Hospital. No other details have been provided about his injury or conditions.

The man who died has yet to be identified by police. His death is the 21st homicide this year within the city.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

If you have details about the shooting which may help officers with their investigation, you’re asked to contact the department’s homicide unit at 651-266-5650.