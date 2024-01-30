Charges: Man was high, speeding in crash that killed Plymouth woman

Four months after a three-vehicle crash killed a woman in Plymouth, one of the drivers has been charged.

David Andrew Boll, 49, is facing one count of criminal vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors say the St. Louis Park man was driving a Toyota Camry eastbound on Highway 55 on the afternoon of Sept. 12. As he approached Industrial Park Boulevard in Plymouth, the traffic light flipped to red but Bell didn’t stop.

Charging documents state that the Toyota hit a Honda Pilot that was turning east onto Highway 55, killing the Honda’s driver, 68-year-old Catherine Caron.

Witnesses told law enforcement that Boll’s Camry and a Dodge Ram were speeding and ran the red light just before the crash.

Troopers noted that Boll was sweating profusely, spoke with a thick tongue and had constricted pupils when they talked to him, and he said he took his usual prescriptions that morning. As troopers started to conduct field sobriety tests, court documents state that Boll admitted to having used marijuana about an hour earlier, adding that he has a prescription for it. Authorities then found marijuana in his backpack.

As police conducted a drug recognition evaluation, Boll went unconscious and started to drool, charging documents add. That led officials to place him on his side and take him to a hospital for an evaluation, and also may have affected the drug evaluation, prosecutors say. However, a blood draw still showed the presence of marijuana in his system.

Additionally, crash reconstruction determined that Boll was driving between 70 mph and 80 mph at the time of the crash. The posted speed limit in the area is 55 mph, according to the criminal complaint.

At the time, Boll was on probation for a first-degree assault after he admitted to hitting his sister repeatedly in the head with a skateboard, which resulted in serious injuries, court records state. He had a 103-month sentence stayed in that case.

He’s currently not yet in custody and doesn’t have a court date set at this time. He faces up to 10 years in prison for the criminal vehicular homicide charge.

The driver of the Dodge that also ran the red light, which was pulling a trailer that Caron’s Honda clipped, hasn’t yet been arrested or charged.