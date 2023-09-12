State Patrol: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Highway 55 in Plymouth

A woman is dead and another driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 55 in Plymouth.

According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, the collision happened around 2:22 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Industrial Park Boulevard.

A Dodge Ram and a Toyota Camry were headed east on Highway 55 when they both hit a Honda Pilot driving north across the highway, the crash report states.

The driver of the Pilot, 68-year-old Catherine Regina Caron of Plymouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Camry, a man in his 40s, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash, but he is expected to survive, the crash report states. No other injuries were reported.

It was unknown whether the driver of the Camry had consumed alcohol prior to the crash, the State Patrol said.

Eastbound lanes of Highway 55 were closed between Xenium Lane and Industrial Park Boulevard while state troopers investigated the crash scene, but the road has since reopened.