Charges: Man killed rival gang member outside Minneapolis party

A man is now charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting last month outside a Minneapolis home.

Donta Jaboat Brown, 29, is charged with two counts of intentional second-degree murder in the killing of 34-year-old Quinntrail Young.

It happened on April 9 near Golden Valley Road and Russell Avenue North at around 4:30 a.m.

Court documents filed Friday state that officers learned there had been a party at a home with dozens to hundreds of people, and Young had spotted a woman climbing from a bedroom window after trying to steal money. Young told the homeowner but the woman ran off.

When Young went back to the front of the home, witnesses told police that he bent down to tie his shoe as Brown and a group of people walked out the front door.

The criminal complaint states that when Brown saw Young, he pulled out a gun and shot Young in the head and neck. Brown then fled in a car.

Brown’s cellphone data showed he was at the scene when the shooting happened and further investigation showed that he was a member of the Lows street gang and Young belonged to the Highs, according to the complaint.

Brown’s first court appearance was set for Friday afternoon. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.