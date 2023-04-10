Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Minneapolis identified

A man who died Sunday morning after a shooting in Minneapolis has now been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 34-year-old Quinntrail Young died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death has been ruled a homicide.

RELATED: Shooting in Minneapolis leaves man dead early Sunday morning

It happened just south of the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Russell Avenue North at around 4:30 a.m.

Minneapolis police said officers responded to a reported shooting and found Young outside a home, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital.

Investigators said their early information indicated an argument escalated to gunfire during a gathering.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

It’s the 14th homicide investigation in the city this year. No arrests have been announced at this time.