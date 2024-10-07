Charges filed against man accused of threatening Minneapolis synagogue

A man who was arrested after he allegedly threatened security and staff members at a Minneapolis synagogue is now facing criminal charges.

Jaden Thomas Leblanc, 21, is charged with three felony counts of threats of violence and one misdemeanor count of fifth-degree assault in connection with a series of threats toward Temple Israel in Minneapolis’ Uptown area.

According to a criminal complaint, security at Temple Israel saw Leblanc walking through the synagogue parking lot and drinking beer from a glass bottle the afternoon of Sept. 9. Security heard glass breaking and saw a bottle of Modelo against the wall of the synagogue’s playground. When security tried to get his attention, Leblanc allegedly flipped the guard off and walked away.

About 15 minutes later, Leblanc returned and was warned by security to stay off Temple Israel property. He responded by making a “gun gesture” with both hands and continued on his way. One security guard told investigators he heard Leblanc say, “I’ll shoot your ass. … I’ll kill your ass.”

The next day, Leblanc again tossed a glass beer bottle on Temple Israel property. This time, a security guard picked up the bottle and followed him to his residence down the street on Emerson Avenue South, the complaint states. The guard confronted Leblanc and told him to properly dispose of his trash. Leblanc threw the bottle at the guard’s head but missed. He then advanced toward the guard, who used pepper spray.

Within minutes of that interaction, Temple Israel allegedly received three calls in quick succession. The caller referenced the pepper spray incident, threatened to “shoot you up” and said he would gather his associates to come to the synagogue.

The phone calls caused Temple Israel to go into lockdown, and all children were brought inside from the playground. The group home where Leblanc lives was also evacuated because of these calls, the complaint states. Temple staff told police investigators they “did not think” the threats were motivated by bias.

About a month later, on Oct. 3, security saw Leblanc standing across the street from Temple Israel while holding a handgun. As police arrived, they saw Leblanc’s left shirt pocket was “weighted” and he had his hand on something that was tucked inside. Leblanc ran to his group home, and staff at the residence did not allow police in or help in finding Leblanc, the complaint states.

Minneapolis police told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the department increased its presence at Temple Israel and other synagogues around the city after this encounter, which closely coincided with the Jewish High Holy Days.

On Oct. 4, police staked out Temple Israel and the group home where Leblanc lives in an attempt to find him. He walked out of the house and got into a car, at which point police initiated a traffic stop.

Leblanc was brought into custody, but officers did not find a gun when executing a search warrant at the group home, according to the complaint.

In an interview with police investigators, Leblanc admitted to making calls to Temple Israel and described throwing a rock and a bottle before getting pepper sprayed. He said he “has no issue with the Jewish community or faith but does with the security guards,” the complaint notes.

Leblanc remains in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. His first appearance is set for Tuesday.