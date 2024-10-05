Man arrested for reportedly threatening a Minneapolis synagogue

A man has been arrested after reportedly making threatening phone calls to a synagogue, claiming he would “shoot up” Temple Israel.

The Minneapolis Police Department said they first learned of the threats on September 11, when staff at Temple Israel told police that someone had called multiple times, threatening to “shoot up” the synagogue.

Police said they began to investigate after learning of the threats.

On Thursday, an officer working on extra patrols near Temple Israel was told by security that a man with a firearm was outside the building.

However, the man reportedly left the area before officers were able to arrest him. Police said they later learned the man with the gun and the one who had made the threatening calls was the same person, identified as 21-year-old Jaden LeBlanc.

LeBlanc was later arrested on Friday for terroristic threats. Police said no gun was recovered during the arrest.

“We take all threats made against our religious institutions seriously and will continue to hold the individuals accountable who threaten any of our city’s houses of worship,” Chief Brian O’Hara said. “I am incredibly grateful for the work of investigators in this case for quickly responding to the threats and likely preventing a tragedy from occurring.”

The Minneapolis Police Department said extra patrols would be near Jewish synagogues for the Jewish Holy Days and the one-year anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attacks against Israel.

O’Hara said these extra patrols had already been planned since September.

“Everyone in Minneapolis has the right to feel safe in their communities, and we will ensure our Jewish neighbors are protected as they celebrate the holy days,” Chief O’Hara said.