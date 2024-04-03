Charges: Elk River man ‘intended to kill’ his mother

A man accused of stabbing a woman in Elk River earlier this week has been formally charged with two counts of attempted murder and assault.

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday morning, 33-year-old Anthony James Weidner of Elk River has been charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, as well as one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police initially said the stabbing happened on the 11600 block of 197th Avenue at around 1:40 p.m. Monday. However, court documents say police were called to the address around 2:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a woman, who said her son had stabbed her and then left in a truck, which belonged to the woman and her husband, without their permission.

Documents state the woman was flown to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries, which included two large cuts to her neck, as well as wounds on her face, forehead and wrist.

Weidner’s father told detectives that his wife had previously moved out of the home to live with another of their sons, saying the relationship between Weidner and his mother was “tumultuous.”

However, when that son sold his home, he and their mother moved back in with Weidner. The complaint goes on to say the victim had told her husband she was scared of Weidner but didn’t want to live her life in fear.

The defendant’s father then told police that Monday was the first time both Weidner and the victim were home alone together.

Weidner was arrested at around 11:40 p.m. that same day after the truck he was driving was spotted at the Brainerd Welcome Center.

The complaint says Weidner told police he assaulted his mother in the kitchen, saying he had thought about hurting his mother since learning she was moving back into the home, and had hit her in the head when she entered the kitchen that day.

After falling to the ground, Weidner told police his mother tried to control a knife he was holding, so he grabbed a second knife, according to the complaint, which goes on to say he also hit his mother with a kitchen chair. He added that he intended to kill his mother.

Weidner’s next court hearing is scheduled for April 17.