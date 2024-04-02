Police searching for suspect in Elk River stabbing

Authorities in Elk River are searching for a suspect in relation to a stabbing in Elk River Monday afternoon.

The Elk River Police Department received a call around 1:43 p.m. of a stabbing on the 11600 block of 197th Avenue Northwest.

Officers learned that the victim was attacked with a knife by a 33-year-old man identified as Anthony Weidner. Police later stated that both the victim and Weidner lived in the same house.

Police describe Weidner as a man who is 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs 300 pounds. They also believe Weidner left the home in a black 2019 Dodge Ram truck with Minnesota license plate DEE074.

The victim is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital, according to Elk River police.

Authorities are actively searching for Weidner and ask that if the public sees him or the truck to not approach and call 911.