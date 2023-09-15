Charges: Eden Prairie man said he killed 7-year-old brother ‘for the greater good’

An Eden Prairie man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his 7-year-old brother.

28-year-old Dalal Bayle Idd faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

According to court documents, Idd called 911 multiple times Tuesday, telling the operator that he didn’t know what he just did and claiming to be experiencing some mental health issues. Idd also told the operator that he didn’t want to say if he harmed someone and that “I just did something.”

He later added that he hurt someone else and what he did was “for the greater good” and that “God told me to do something to prove that I’m not God,” according to court documents.

First responders were dispatched to Idd’s parent’s home in Eden Prairie. Idd was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. He told officers that his mother might try to kill him because “I’ve done something that may have her want to kill me.”

Officers returned to the home and found his 7-year-old brother, identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as Abdullahi Adod Gelle, unconscious and not breathing, according to court documents.

Gelle was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The medical examiner found evidence of strangulation, court documents say. The medical examiner classified the case as “pending further investigation” but noted that nothing found on the autopsy would be inconsistent with strangulation.

Idd has previous convictions for first-degree assault and aggravated robbery, according to court documents.