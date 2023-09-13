Police arrest man on suspicion of killing 7-year-old brother

An Eden Prairie man has been arrested as police investigate the death of his young brother.

The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 9000 block of Lee Drive at around 10 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a man in crisis.

While checking on others in the home, police found a 7-year-old boy unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

Officers then arrested 28-year-old Dalal Bayle Idd, the older brother of the boy, on suspicion of murder. He’s being held at the Hennepin County jail.

Police say the boy’s death is still under investigation, and as of Wednesday afternoon, Idd hadn’t formally been charged.

No other details are being released at this time.