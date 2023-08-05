1 dead, 1 in custody following Minneapolis crash, officials suspect intoxication as a factor

One man is dead and another is in custody after a crash in Minneapolis on Saturday, officials say.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) responded to the intersection of Lyndale Avenue South and 50th Street West just before 1 a.m. on a report of a crash involving two vehicles, according to an initial report.

A 42-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. Law enforcement said he was driving a Mazda CX-30 that sustained significant damage to the driver’s side. No one else was in the vehicle, officials say.

The report added that the second vehicle was a Ford F150 driven by 24-year-old Julio Armando Alvarado. Officials say the Ford sustained severe damage to the front end and a retaining wall near the crash was also damaged.

Alvarado was processed for suspected intoxication, officials say. He was then brought to Hennepin County Jail and booked for probable cause criminal vehicular homicide.

MPD is investigating the crash.