Charges dismissed, expected to be refiled against father accused of playing role in 2021 Minneapolis shooting

UPDATE: A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the lead attorney on this case was unavailable for trial, and the court was not willing to reschedule the trial.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says Grady remains in custody, and prosecutors will refile charges against him Wednesday.

Original report:

All charges against a man allegedly involved with a 2021 shooting in Minneapolis have been dismissed, according to court documents.

Letterance Demont Grady has had all three charges dropped against him in connection with the shooting of 12-year-old London Michael Bean in September 2021. It wasn’t immediately clear why the charges were dropped. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for clarification.

Grady was charged with one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder with intent and one count of attempted second-degree murder with intent, as well as aiding an offender to avoid arrest-harbor/conceal.

As previously reported, prosecutors argued that Grady encouraged his 18-year-old son, Jeremiah Grady, to retaliate against Bean after a fight between the boys.

Court documents indicate that Letterance Grady was not accused of actually pulling the trigger, but prosecutors maintained he was still partly responsible for Bean’s death.

According to court records, on Sept. 8, 2021, there was a fight between Bean and Jeremiah Grady’s younger brother.

Police say Jeremiah Grady approached from the back of the property, dressed in all black and wearing a mask, and began shooting, hitting Bean twice.

Surveillance video showed Letterance Grady driving his son to and from the scene.

Jeremiah Grady was arrested and charged in Bean’s death.