Staff member airlifted to hospital after attack at Minnesota Sex Offender Program

A staff member with the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in Moose Lake had to be airlifted to a hospital after a client beat him Monday morning, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

DHS spokesman Christopher Sprung said the client came up to the staff member from behind and bludgeoned him “with a heavy object.” The MSOP employee fell to the ground, and the client “continued beating and kicking him in the head” until other staff members could intervene.

Sprung said the attack was “unprovoked.”

The 53-year-old staff member was transported via helicopter to an advanced care hospital, Sprung said.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the client, 29-year-old Nicolas Ladell Aron-Jones, was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. He has not been formally charged.

“We are deeply disturbed by such a brutal, senseless attack,” MSOP Executive Director Nancy Johnson said in a statement. “I’m grateful to those who tried to intervene and protect our coworker. Our hearts are with him and his family, and we’ll be there to support him as he recovers.”

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and DHS are both investigating the attack.