Charges against man in botched robbery dismissed due to federal plea deal

Charges against a man accused in a botched robbery that led to a teen’s death in Minneapolis have been dropped due to a federal plea deal.

Hennepin County prosecutors formally dismissed aggravated robbery and riot charges against 22-year-old Javeyon Demario Tate. Those charges stemmed from an incident in which he allegedly drove two others to rob a victim during a sneaker sale. However, shots were fired and one of the other suspects — 15-year-old Santana Jackson — died.

The dismissal comes as part of Tate’s guilty plea in connection to a violent carjacking ring that targeted rideshare drivers. Three others have been charged in connection to that scheme.

Their sentencing dates haven’t yet been set.