Salmonella linked to cantaloupe, precut fruit sickens 5 Minnesotans

Health officials are warning consumers to avoid certain brands of cantaloupe and precut fruit after dozens of people across 15 states, including Minnesota, were infected with salmonella.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, five people fell ill across the state between Oct. 25 and Nov. 4; one of those patients was hospitalized. Nationwide, 43 infections and 17 hospitalizations have been reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the outbreak is linked to Malichita brand whole cantaloupes, Vinyard brand precut cantaloupes and Aldi whole cantaloupe and precut fruit.

Anyone who has purchased these products should not eat them and is advised to return them or throw them away, the CDC said. Any surfaces that may have come in contact with these items should be washed with hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, vomiting and dehydration.