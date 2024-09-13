Cat rescued from sewer in Duluth after nearly 2 months missing

Cat rescued from sewer in Duluth after nearly two months missing

A family in Duluth was reunited with their cat this week after finding him in a sewer nearly two months after he went missing.

Clifton Nesseth told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he was preparing dinner with his wife on Tuesday when their daughter came inside and told them neighbors had heard a cat meowing from underground.

The family’s cat — aptly named Drifter — went missing on July 18. Neighbors and community members helped the family search for the last two months with no luck.

However, when neighbors heard meows coming, the family began to investigate.

Under a several hundred-pound metal form covering the sewer and drainage system, the family was able to cut through a landscaping fabric mat to reveal the paws of a tabby cat. After a little digging, Drifter was rescued.

“[We] were aghast that somehow, after all of this time, Drifter was back, in the truly most inexplicable manner of returning home,” Nesseth said in a post on Facebook.

Drifter lost nearly 10 pounds while gone, but is otherwise in fairly good health, according to Nesseth. He credits his community for coming together to help support the family and find Drifter.

Photos of Drifter resting at home can be viewed below.