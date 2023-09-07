Case dismissed against Chauvin trial witness over domestic assault allegations

Prosecutors have dismissed charges against a man who testified in the trial of Derek Chauvin for George Floyd’s murder.

Donald Williams, 35, pleaded not guilty to accusations that he strangled and struck his ex-girlfriend during an incident outside the Minnesota State Fair in 2022.

Court records show prosecuting attorneys dropped the charges in late August this year due to a plea agreement.

Williams testified in the trial of Derek Chauvin after witnessing George Floyd’s murder on May 25, 2020.

While on the stand, Williams described calling the police on the police and later said preparing for the trial was “like a championship fight.”