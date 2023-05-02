Canterbury sells land for planned amphitheater; construction set to start this spring

Canterbury Park has completed its sale of nearly 40 acres of land, which is set to be used for a new amphitheater.

The race track’s holding company says it sold 37 acres of land to Bloomington Investments, an entity related to Swervo Development, for $8.8 million.

The chunk of land is near County Road 83 and Unbridled Avenue, on the northeast corner of Canterbury’s campus in Shakopee.

Swervo is planning to use the land as the site for a 19,000-seat, open-air amphitheater, and construction is expected to start this spring. While an exact opening date hasn’t yet been set, officials hope it’ll be ready for the summer of 2025.

“We are thrilled to complete this land sale to Swervo and excited to work with them as they begin to transform the northeast corner of our campus into a premier destination for live music and entertainment,” Randy Sampson, the president and CEO of Canterbury, said. “We believe the amphitheater will create long-term opportunities for our companies to collaborate as we further enhance the entertainment product we offer at Canterbury Park and Canterbury Commons. Furthermore, the amphitheater represents a critical first step in the evolution of our entertainment district that ultimately will include more than 40 additional acres for development.”

Canterbury is now shifting more attention to its Canterbury Commons project, a multi-use development that was announced back in 2018. While an office building was finished in 2021 and a brewery and restaurant are slated to open this summer, apartments and townhomes are still in various stages of completion.

“There is tangible construction momentum across Canterbury Commons and our efforts continue to show promise on the business development front,” Canterbury Vice President of Real Estate, Jason Haugen, said. “Our team recognizes the tremendous potential of Canterbury Commons, and we are committed to curating a number of uses as we target entertainment options and brands that are new to the greater Shakopee community and the State of Minnesota. We look forward to sharing more about our plans in the coming months and believe this project will be a source of pride for our community.”