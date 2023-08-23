Canterbury Park cancels Wednesday racing due to heat

After initially moving post time later due to the extreme heat, Canterbury Park has decided to cancel its horse racing on Wednesday night.

The racetrack said it determined the extreme heat and humidity would have made racing dangerous for both the horses and the people working outdoors.

Races are scheduled to resume at 5 p.m. Thursday.

“Predicting the weather is not an exact science and based on what we see now the best course of action in to cancel tonight’s program,” Canterbury Park Director of Racing Chris Merz said. “I apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to our guests and those that planned to race tonight but we act in the best interest of the horses and the workers.”