Candidate pool takes shape for upcoming legislative special elections

A slew of candidates have submitted campaign paperwork for upcoming special elections that could determine the balance of power in the Minnesota Legislature.

Gov. Tim Walz called for Jan. 28 elections to fill vacancies in House District 40B and Senate District 60, and candidates were given one day to file for office. Races with multiple candidates from the same party will hold primaries on Jan. 14.

The Senate special election will fill the seat left behind by DFL Sen. Kari Dziedzic of Minneapolis, who died over the weekend following a battle with cancer.

Six Democrats — Doron Clark, Peter Wagenius, Iris Grace Altamirano, Mohamed Jama, Monica Meyer and Joshua Preston — and Republican Jonathan Kraemer have filed for the office.

In House District 40B, which represents Roseville and Shoreview, a special election was called after DFL Rep.-elect Curtis Johnson resigned his seat after a ruling declared he did not properly establish residency in that district before the Nov. 5 election.

Paul Wikstrom, the Republican who challenged Johnson and filed an election contest over questions about his opponent’s residency, will again vie for the House seat. Five Democrats also filed on Tuesday: Mark Pitman, John Doan, David Gottfried, Jasmine Carey and Kaying Thao.

Per special election rules, candidates have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file for office in either special election.

Currently, the Senate is in a 33-33 tie, while a vacancy in the House tilted a 67-67 tie to a one-seat Republican majority.

There’s another legislative seat that could still head to a special election. In House District 54A, DFL Rep. Paul Tabke won reelection by 14 votes, but Scott County officials later found election workers in one Shakopee precinct had discarded 20 ballots during early voting.

A judge heard arguments in that election contest earlier this month and is expected to hand down a decision by Jan. 14, the start of the legislative session.