Canadian wildfire smoke causes worst-ever air quality in Twin Cities

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued air quality alerts starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday and noon on Wednesday.

Air quality in the Twin Cities has now reached record levels of pollution as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to drift into Minnesota.

According to KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe, the air quality index registered at 243 in Minneapolis and 241 in St. Paul, the highest AQI recorded since 1980. The Environmental Protection Agency considers an AQI above 200 “very unhealthy” for all people.

I'm…slightly surprised I have this update so quickly, but…



The AQI is now:

243 in Minneapolis

241 in St. Paul



This is the worst air quality on record in the Twin Cities. https://t.co/2oVu3XVnM2 — Matt Serwe (@SerweWX) June 14, 2023

Earlier in the day, an air sensor in St. Michael registered an air quality index of 212 Wednesday afternoon.

It was the first time since June 7, 1988, an air quality sensor in the metro produced a reading in the very unhealthy category.

The sensor in St. Michael has hit 212, and in the very unhealthy category.



From EPA records, this is the first time any Twin Cities metro sensor has reached "very unhealthy" since June 7, 1988 @KSTP pic.twitter.com/eJDgooXAhF — Matt Serwe (@SerweWX) June 14, 2023

Several cities around the Twin Cities were canceling outdoor activities Wednesday due to the poor conditions.

The Minneapolis, Plymouth and Arden Hills park districts had all canceled outdoor recreation programming, while the Bloomington Family Aquatic Center closed for the day. Some recreational sports leagues had called off games and practices, too, and Minnesota Aurora moved its match indoors.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued air quality alerts across the state due to the smoky conditions. People are advised to stay indoors and limit activity.

An air quality alert remains in place until 6 a.m. Friday morning for a large region of central and southern Minnesota stretching from Mille Lacs to Mankato and from Alexandria to the Twin Cities. An air quality alert was expected to expire Thursday for the northern reaches of Minnesota, including Duluth and Bemidji.

Air quality is unhealthy over most of the Twin Cities metro, and across central and west-central Minnesota.



If you are a coach/organizer of outdoor athletic events, you need to make a decision if the game or practice happens tonight.



Again, the air is unhealthy. pic.twitter.com/gsfN5jW4Dr — Matt Serwe (@SerweWX) June 14, 2023

MPCA officials say the air quality will reach the red AQI category in the north and central regions, which they say is considered to be unhealthy for everyone. Irritation of the eyes, nose and throat may be experienced by anyone, as well as coughing, chest tightness or shortness of breath. If someone is sensitive to the conditions, or is more exposed to the conditions, you may have worsening of existing heart or lung disease.

Meanwhile, an alert issued for elevated ozone levels will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Twin Cities, Rochester and the tribal nation of Prairie Island.

In the south-central and southeast parts of Minnesota, air quality will be at the orange AQI category. That color symbolizes unhealthiness for sensitive groups. The MPCA says pollution in the air may aggravate heart and lung disease, as well as heart and respiratory conditions. If you live in these areas and are sensitive to the conditions, you should reduce outdoor activities, take more breaks or do less intense activities.

Visible satellite shows how much thick smoke is over Minnesota and western Wisconsin right now. pic.twitter.com/ffJSxBb6bm — Matt Serwe (@SerweWX) June 14, 2023

Wildfire smoke is expected to move south during the day Wednesday and get to the Minnesota River Valley and southeast parts of the state by the evening.

Although air quality is expected to get better for northern Minnesota on Thursday, the MPCA says there will still be smoke across southern parts of the state throughout Thursday before it dissipates Friday morning.

Meteorologist Chris Reece says this is the 15th air quality alert for the season across the state and the 13th for the Twin Cities metro. Both of those are above the agency’s initial MPCA forecast of three to five alerts for the entire summer.

RELATED: MPCA predicts average ozone pollution across Minnesota this year

Reece adds the record number of alerts happened in 2021, when 20 alerts were issued.

CLICK HERE to learn more about wildfire smoke and air quality in the state, and HERE for current air quality conditions.