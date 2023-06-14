Hazardous air quality halts all outdoor activity in Minneapolis parks

All outdoor activities in Minneapolis parks on Wednesday are canceled due to hazardous air quality.

Outdoor activities for kids and adults, music and movies in the park and events involving athletic field rentals are canceled due to hazardous air quality, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

RELATED: Cities cancel outdoor events as air quality reaches ‘very unhealthy’ levels

Due to current air quality, all outdoor programming in Minneapolis parks is canceled today, June 14, 2023.



Cancellations include Music and Movies in the Park events, athletic field rentals and events and outdoor activities for youth and adults.https://t.co/5wiOJlM5CW pic.twitter.com/7JcCsTKNKP — Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (@MplsParkBoard) June 14, 2023

The air quality index (AQI) is expected to reach the red category in Northern and Central Minnesota, which is hazardous for everyone. The AQI for the Southcentral and Southeast parts of the state is expected to reach the orange zone, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The air quality alert goes until Friday morning at 6 a.m.