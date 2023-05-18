Bystander sues Minneapolis over officers’ actions during George Floyd murder

One of the men who witnessed the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police has sued the city, claiming the officers’ actions amounted to assault and caused him emotional damage.

Donald Williams, the professional mixed martial arts fighter who testified during one of the former officers’ trials, filed the civil lawsuit against the city on Tuesday.

The lawsuit claims the actions of former officers Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao “constituted a threat of bodily harm” and were “extreme and outrageous.”

“As a direct and proximate result of this conduct, Plaintiff has endured and/or will endure medical expenses, emotional distress, pain, suffering, humiliation, embarrassment, and other items of compensatory damages in an amount to be determined by jury,” the lawsuit adds.

It seeks a judgment of more than $50,000.

A spokesperson for the city of Minneapolis told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the city is declining comment on the lawsuit.

Williams was also charged with domestic assault last summer and is currently slated to go on trial next month.