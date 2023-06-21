BWCAW fire 100% contained, fire ban still in place for Superior National Forest

The wildfire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness that has been burning for over a week is now 100% contained, officials say.

The Spice Lake fire — which investigators believe is human-caused — has been burning since June 13, according to the Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS).

The wildfire was initially detected between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie Lake in the BWCAW on the Gunflint Ranger District of the Superior National Forest, officials say.

Authorities from MNICS said nine firefighters will remain on the scene to conduct grid searches for leftover pockets of fire and mop up any hotspots.

The Forest Order that the Superior National Forest released on June 14 restricts any visitors from igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, barbecue grill, charcoal grill and more. That order remains in effect until further notice, according to Superior National Forest.

The next update on the BWCAW fire is expected to come on Friday.