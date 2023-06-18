Investigators: Boundary Waters wildfire believed to be human-caused

The wildfire that has been burning since Tuesday near Spice Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is believed to be caused by a human, officials say.

In an update Sunday, the Minnesota Incident Command System said the fire encompasses 22 acres — down from an earlier estimate of 30 acres — and is now 65% contained.

The bulk of the fire was described as “creeping and smoldering in mixed timber and brush.” Firefighters are soaking the perimeter of the fire and agitating the soil so it can cool down.

Over the coming days, crews will work to put out the fire on the ground and from the air. Some rain and thunderstorms are possible on Monday, but not much precipitation is projected for the area, and strong winds could accompany the storm.

Lakes, portages and trails around the fire remain closed to the public, and some campfire restrictions are in place due to dry conditions and high wildfire risk, according to the U.S. Forest Service. A map of closed trails and campsites is available online.

Investigators continue to look into how the fire started.