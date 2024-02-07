Burnsville Polar Fest canceled amid warm winter temperatures

Another winter event has been canceled by organizers for unseasonably warm weather.

The Burnsville Polar Fest was canceled by city officials at the end of last month.

The festival was set to happen this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North River Hills Park.

A news release from the City of Burnsville said, “We’re excited that spring has sprung early, but unfortunately that means conditions are not right for Polar Fest on Feb. 10, and we have to cancel the event. While we’re bummed to miss out on the chance to celebrate winter with you, we’re looking forward to an incredible spring and summer!”

