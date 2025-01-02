Burglars suspected of stealing $100,000 in Baldwin arrested, another still at large

Three of four suspected believed to have been connected to an over $100,000 burglary in Sherburne County have been arrested.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, the initial burglary took place in Baldwin Township on Dec. 18, when two men reportedly broke into a residence.

During the burglary, a woman was at home inside the home asleep, unaware that the two men had entered, one of them carrying a gun.

Home security cameras captured the suspects leaving the house, carrying a safe with more than $100,000 in cash inside.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation and executing search warrants.

As a result, $36,000 of the stolen money has reportedly been recovered and three people believed to have been connected to the burglary have been arrested.

31-year-old Yonathan Jose Gamboa Zambrano was arrested and charged with entering the residence to steal the safe. He is being held on $600,000 bail.

Two others, 21-year-old Carlos Anthonio Veloz-Garcia and 20-year-old Jennifer Damary Barrera Henriquez have also been arrested.

The final suspect, who has not been arrested, was identified by the sheriff’s office as 22-year-old Brandon Marlon Garcia-Becerril. He is believed to have been the armed man who broke into the house on Dec.18.

The sheriff’s office said it is likely that he has fled to Mexico.