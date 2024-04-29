Buildings on U of M campus close Monday afternoon ahead of more protests

A number of academic buildings across the University of Minnesota campus closed Monday afternoon.

According to a Safe-U alert from the university, the following buildings closed at 2 p.m.: Coffman Union, Weisman Museum, Hasselmo Hall, Ford Hall, Vincent Murphy Hall, Tate Lab, Morrill Hall, Northrop Auditorium, Johnston Hall, Walter Library, Smith Hall and Kolthoff Hall.

The closures were announced before a protest to demand the school divests from Israeli interests started at 2 p.m. in front of Coffman Union.

When asked about the closure, a spokesperson for the university noted that university officials issued the following statement in a campuswide email.