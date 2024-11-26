Brush off your best snow puns — Washington County’s Name a Snowplow contest is open

It’s become a fun annual tradition in Minnesota — coming up with names for a snowplow.

Washington County opened its name a snowplow contest and will be taking submissions through Dec. 20. People can send in name entries online or in person at the Washington County Public Works North Shop (11660 Myeron Road North, Stillwater, MN 55032).

After the submission period ends, staff will review the entries and choose the top names for voting in January 2025. The two entries with the most votes will both be winners.

Naming submissions cannot include profanity or inappropriate language.