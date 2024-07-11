Brooklyn Park’s K9 Meeko to receive bullet, stab protective vest

A four-legged member of the Brooklyn Park Police Department will soon have some extra protection while on the job.

According to the department, K9 Meeko will be getting a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The charity helps provide vests to law enforcement dogs, as well as dogs working in related agencies across the country.

The custom fit vest is being sponsored by Brooklyn Park’s Parkos Accounting. Police add Meeko’s vest will have an embroidered sentiment and will be delivered within eight to 10 weeks.

If you’d like to donate to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, you can do so by CLICKING HERE, or by mailing donations to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

So far, the organization has made more than 5,600 K9 vests, which have been sent to agencies in all 50 states, according to police. They say a single donation of $985 sponsors one vest, and each vest is valued at $1,800.