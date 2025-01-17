Brooklyn Park resident robbed, threatened by acquaintance invited into their home

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said one person was injured Friday morning after they were robbed by someone who had been invited into their home.

Police said they were called to a home on the 7500 block of Louisiana Avenue North around 3:40 a.m.

According to police, the victim said a robbery had occurred 20 minutes earlier when a man who had invited into their home threatened the victim with a knife and proceeded to rob them.

The victim, according to police, was taken to the hospital for injuries; it was not stated by officials if the robber attacked them.

At this time, the suspect has not been arrested.