Brooklyn Park police investigating sexual assault, say suspect had a gun

The Brooklyn Park Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the woman was assaulted around 3:15 p.m. near the pathway around the 7400 block of Unity Avenue.

The suspect was described as an African American man in his mid-20s. He is around 5’06” tall with a slim build. Police say he has “mid-length hair standing on end” and a small mustache.

The man was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, black tennis shoes and a black cross-body bag. Investigators say he had a handgun.

If you have information that could help investigators, you can contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department through Hennepin County dispatch at 952-258-5321.