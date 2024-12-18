Brooklyn Park Police launch new non-emergency reporting tool
The Brooklyn Park Police Department said they have launched a new platform for residents to report non-emergency crimes.
After a year of development, the tool has been launched for residents to file a police report for crimes like animal complaints, property theft, harassment and similar crimes.
Brooklyn Park Police said that unlike similar tools used in other cities, theirs allows users to include options for crimes that may result in the involvement of officers.
The new reporting form can be found HERE.