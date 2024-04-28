Brooklyn Park police announce arrest in Wednesday sex assault

Brooklyn Park police announced that investigators have identified and arrested a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Cade Talawalay, 21, is in custody at Hennepin County Jail on probable cause criminal sexual conduct and aggravated robbery.

Officers responded to the assault around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on a trail on the 7400 block of Unity Avenue North.

Authorities said Talawalay held the victim at gunpoint, forced them into a wooded area and sexually assaulted them. Investigators do not believe Talawalay and the victim knew each other.

Police said the arrest was made due to information from the public.

“The Brooklyn Park Police Department would like to sincerely thank the public for all the information and tips provided, as they were critical in this case,” police wrote in a news release.