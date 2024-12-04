Brooklyn Park man sentenced to over 3 years in prison for 2022 shooting

A man convicted of second-degree manslaughter will spend over three years in prison for the shooting death of another man.

Court records from Hennepin County state 23-year-old Marlon Jermain White was sentenced to 45 months (3.75 years) in prison for negligent second-degree manslaughter. Another count of second-degree manslaughter was dismissed at the sentencing.

White was arrested in January 2024, almost a year and a half after Brooklyn Park Police were called to the 7800 block of Tessman Drive North on Sept. 28, 2022, for a report of a shooting at a residence.

Officers found a man lying in the front entryway of a house with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper chest as a witness gave him chest compressions. The man later died from his injuries.

According to charging documents, White said he had gone to the victim’s house, who was his friend, with his two-year-old son and a gun, the latter of which he placed under the couch.

White reportedly told officers he didn’t want the victim’s brother to know he had a firearm.

While said while standing next to his friend, he heard a loud bang and grabbed his child and his weapon, taking them to the car. Police later determined the shot had come from White’s gun.

Another witness reportedly told police that after the bang, the victim got up and ran towards the steps.

White will serve his sentence at the St. Cloud Prison; he will get credit for seven days served.