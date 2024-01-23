Brooklyn Park man charged in fatal 2022 shooting

A Brooklyn Park man was charged on Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting in 2022.

Twenty-two-year-old Marlon Jermaine White was charged in Hennepin County court with two counts of second-degree manslaughter.

A criminal complaint states that officers with Brooklyn Park were called to the 7800 block of Tessman Drive North on Sept. 28, 2022, for a report of a shooting at a residence.

Officers at the scene found a victim lying in the front entryway of a house with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper chest as a witness gave him chest compressions. A large amount of blood was pooling around the victim, who was unresponsive.

The victim later died from the gunshot wound.

The complaint added that officers identified White and asked him where the gun was, to which he replied it was in his car. Law enforcement found a black semiautomatic handgun under the front driver’s seat.

White told law enforcement he was a friend of the victim and was standing next to the victim when he heard a loud bang. White said he grabbed the gun and his 2-year-old child and went to put the weapon in his vehicle.

The witness who had given the victim chest compressions told law enforcement he had gone to the residence and White and his 2-year-old son were sitting on the couch with the victim and the victim’s brother, with the son closest to the victim.

The witness then said he heard a gunshot and saw the victim take off toward the steps.

White told officers he went to the victim’s house with his gun, which he placed under the couch upon arrival. White added he didn’t want the victim’s brother to see his weapon.

Testing on the shell casing found at the scene matched the gun found in White’s car.

White is due in court on Feb. 15 for a first appearance.