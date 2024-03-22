Brooklyn Park man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting that killed 20-year-old

A Brooklyn Park man learned his future in court today after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Nineteen-year-old Raheim Tyrese Cooper was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years (240 months) at the St. Cloud Prison, with credit for 383 days already served.

Cooper pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February in exchange for 20 years in prison, which is more than the guidelines would typically call for.

RELATED: Man agrees to plead guilty to murder at party in Plymouth

He was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder in March of last year, according to court records.

At Thursday’s sentencing, the other second-degree murder charge was dismissed in addition to a theft charge from an unrelated case, according to court records.

The charges stem from a shooting during a party in the 5800 block of Oakview Lane North on Saturday night that killed 20-year-old Abraham Archie-Boy Barbly of Brooklyn Center.

Witnesses told police that Cooper and Barbly had been “feuding over Snapchat for the past few months,” according to court documents. Witnesses later said they saw a gun in Cooper’s hand just before gunshots were fired.

Prosecutors notified Cooper of their intent to seek an aggravated sentence in January of 2024 due to the fact that Cooper used a modified firearm with a switch and because he fired his weapon in a crowded party.