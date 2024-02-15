Man agrees to plead guilty to murder at party in Plymouth

A man has agreed to plead guilty to murder following a shooting in March that left a man dead in Plymouth.

Court filings show that 20-year-old Raheim Tyrese Cooper entered a petition to plead guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday. As part of that agreement, the sides agreed to a sentence of 20 years in prison, which would be more than the guidelines would typically call for.

Cooper was charged after 20-year-old Abraham Archie-Boy Barbly was fatally shot during a birthday party in the 5800 block of Oakview Lane North on March 4, 2023.

Witnesses told police that Cooper and Barbly had been “feuding over Snapchat for the past few months,” according to court documents. Witnesses later said they saw a gun in Cooper’s hand just before gunshots were fired.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 21.