Brooklyn Center man identified as victim of Minneapolis homicide
A man who was shot and killed late Friday night in Minneapolis’ Cleveland neighborhood has been identified.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 21-year-old Shamar Laquan Simms from Brooklyn Center was shot multiple times near the corner of North 36th and Penn avenues at around 11:45 p.m. He was taken to a hospital but died hours later.
RELATED: Man dead after shooting in Minneapolis Friday night
His death has been ruled a homicide, and Minneapolis police are investigating.
However, as of Monday afternoon, the department hadn’t announced any arrests in the case.