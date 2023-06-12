Brooklyn Center man identified as victim of Minneapolis homicide

A man who was shot and killed late Friday night in Minneapolis’ Cleveland neighborhood has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 21-year-old Shamar Laquan Simms from Brooklyn Center was shot multiple times near the corner of North 36th and Penn avenues at around 11:45 p.m. He was taken to a hospital but died hours later.

His death has been ruled a homicide, and Minneapolis police are investigating.

However, as of Monday afternoon, the department hadn’t announced any arrests in the case.