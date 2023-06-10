Man dead after shooting in Minneapolis Friday night

A man in his early 20s died on Friday night after getting shot in Minneapolis.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Penn Avenue North on a report of multiple rounds being fired in the area. Law enforcement found evidence of gunfire and “potential signs of injury.”

The man died at North Memorial Medical Center early Saturday morning after being dropped off by a vehicle, police say.

Officials say the scene indicated the victim was standing outside at the time of the gunfire.

There have been no arrests.