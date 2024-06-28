Brock Faber finishes 2nd in Calder Trophy voting, Connor Bedard takes home award

One Minnesota Wild player made quite the impact in his first full year of playing.

Defenseman Brock Faber finished second in voting for the Calder Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the Rookie of the Year in the NHL.

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard took home the award with 1,808 voting points, followed by Faber with 1,464 points and New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes rounding out the top three with 686 points.

Faber finished the 2023-24 season with eight goals, 39 assists, 47 points and 150 blocks in 82 games played.

Fellow Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi finished in sixth place with 222 points.

