Brainerd lifts boil water advisory

Six days after implementing a boil water advisory, the city of Brainerd has lifted it.

According to an update from the city, results from all water samples collected Tuesday came back absent of any total coliform bacteria.

In issuing the advisory last Thursday, city officials said the water supply may have been contaminated late last month due to construction, although an exact cause was still under investigation.

The bacteria can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches and other health issues, and can have a more severe impact on infants, young children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

The city says it will continue a chlorine feed to the water supply and will keep sampling for bacteria to ensure public safety.

Officials have posted further updates on the city’s Facebook page.