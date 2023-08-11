Boil water advisory put into effect in Brainerd, officials say contamination may have happened in late July

Anyone living in Brainerd or who may be visiting this weekend will need to boil their water after the city’s public works department says the water became contaminated with total coliform bacteria, which can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches and more.

However, infants, young children, the elderly and those with severely compromised immune systems may have other health risks.

According to city officials, the contamination may have been caused due to construction that happened on July 27, 2023, however they are still investigating the root cause.

City officials add they hope to resolve the contamination by Monday, Aug. 14.

Water needs to be brought to a rolling boil for one minute and then be cooled before drinking. Officils added that water needs to be boiled before drinking, brushing teeth, making ice and preparing food until further notice.

The city will be chlorinating throughout the northern part of the distribution for 24 hours and will then flush the water and collect samples to make sure the bacteria is gone.

Anyone with health concerns is asked to contact a healthcare provider.