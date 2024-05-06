Bogojevic sworn in as new State Patrol chief

The Minnesota State Patrol’s new chief has officially been sworn in.

Col. Christina Bogojevic took the oath of office Monday during a pinning ceremony.

She was announced as the next colonel last month after the former chief, Matt Langer, announced his decision to leave.

The 20-year veteran of the State Patrol is the second woman to lead the agency.

“I’m extremely passionate about the State Patrol’s mission and care deeply about the people who I work with,” Bogojevic said. “I am honored and humbled to lead our dedicated staff who have the critical job of keeping motorists safe on our roadways. I look forward to the work ahead.”

“Col. Bogojevic is the right person, at the right time for this leadership role,” Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson said. “She brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership and dedication and will proudly lead the State Patrol into the future while building upon the strong foundation already in place.”

She now oversees the more than 900 employees in the Minnesota State Patrol. Of those, around 650 are uniformed personnel.